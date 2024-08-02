This exceptional four bedroom Grade-II listed townhouse on Mount Street is arranged over three levels and delivers period features combined with modern twists.
Listed on Purple Bricks for £575,000, the property dates back to the 1800s and is nestled in Liverpool's historic Georgian Quarter, on a cobbled street illuminated by period street lamps.
With the ever-popular Rodney Street at one end of Mount Street and the boho cafes, bars and theatres of Hope Street at the other, this home in L1 is ideally located.
With four double-sized bedrooms and two large reception rooms there is plenty of space too. For viewings call Purple Bricks on 02039072647, or contact via the website.
Property Summary
Location: Mount Street, Liverpool, L1
Price: £575,000
Agent: Purple Bricks.