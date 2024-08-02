This exceptional four bedroom Grade-II listed townhouse on Mount Street is arranged over three levels and delivers period features combined with modern twists.

Listed on Purple Bricks for £575,000, the property dates back to the 1800s and is nestled in Liverpool's historic Georgian Quarter, on a cobbled street illuminated by period street lamps.

With the ever-popular Rodney Street at one end of Mount Street and the boho cafes, bars and theatres of Hope Street at the other, this home in L1 is ideally located.

With four double-sized bedrooms and two large reception rooms there is plenty of space too. For viewings call Purple Bricks on 02039072647, or contact via the website.

Property Summary

Location: Mount Street, Liverpool, L1

Price: £575,000

Agent: Purple Bricks.

1 . 8 Mount Street, Liverpool, L1 The front of the property is peppered with classic Georgian features. | Purple Bricks

2 . 8 Mount Street, Liverpool, L1 As you enter the property on the ground floor you will find a modern yet traditional kitchen. | Image: Purple Bricks

3 . 8 Mount Street, Liverpool, L1 The wooden butchers block island and range cooker give the kitchen a rustic but luxurious feel. | Image: Purple Bricks

4 . 8 Mount Street, Liverpool, L1 8 Mount Street, Liverpool, L1 | Image: Purple Bricks Photo: A good sized reception room has views down the historic street.