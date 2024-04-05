The secluded coastal enclave of Hightown, Merseyside, has been named one of the poshest villages to live in the UK for three successive years by The Telegraph. The findings are based on research provided by estate agents Savills, which uses a combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal to create the list.

As you can imagine, properties in Hightown are at a premium, but one truly unique home in the much-sought-after Sefton hamlet has found its way to market. Dating back to 1914, this detached four bedroom home was formerly a bank and now stands as a true one-off residence.

With a corner plot location, gated driveway and west facing gardens only a short stroll to the River Alt and Hightown’s sandy beach it is in a prime location too. It retains some original features, has a working open fire place for winter evenings and has a galleried landing. What the estate agents say: "On entering through a wide solid wood door you are greeted by a double height galleried landing that has the WOW factor. Through the lounge is your own bar cleverly built into the old 'Vault'. The well equipped kitchen looks onto the sunny garden and decked patio area ideal for those summer BBQ's.

Upstairs there is a charming en-suite Master Bedroom, second double bedroom with balcony facing the River Alt and third double bedroom. Outside to the rear is a beautiful decked patio area ideal for flowering pots and sitting enjoying a summer evening. To the front is a private gated driveway for two vehicles.”

Location: Lower Alt Road, Hightown, L38

Price: Offers over £495,000

1 . Lower Alt Road, Hightown, L38 This unique detached 4 bedroom home was formerly a bank and now stands as a true one-off residence. Photo: Zoopla/EweMove

2 . Lower Alt Road, Hightown, L38. Image: Zoopla/EweMove On entering through a wide solid wood door you are greeted by a beautiful wide hall leading to a double height galleried landing that has the wow factor. Photo: Zoopla/EweMove

3 . Lower Alt Road, Hightown, L38 Entering this spacious room through French style Oak doors to the high ceilings and stylish focal inset fireplace with flame effect and multiple light settings. Leading into the 'Vault'. Photo: Zoopla/EweMove