This four bedroom semi-detached house may be located in L9 but inside it will take you on a journey from a New York loft, to the Hollywood hills and the colourful streets of Cuba.

Described in the listing with Purplebricks as 'stunningly decorated', this modern home in Walton comes fully furnished, offering the successful buyer the opportunity to move straight into 'the opulence of a fashionable ready made home'.

Split over three floors, there is an American Diner style kitchen with all modern appliances included, a Hollywood-styled dressing room/bedroom and a bathroom adorned with the red and yellow houses of Havana.

Located on Stonefont Close, the family home is next to Walton park, offering relaxing strolls around the lake, local supermarkets and a train station within walking distance for convenient city centre access.

Summary:

Location: Stonefont Close, Liverpool, L9 1FB

Price: £210,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Key Features: Four bedrooms, en suite

1 . Stonefont Close, Liverpool, L9 1FB It's obvious from the outside that this house is a little bit different. | Image: Purplebricks

2 . Stonefont Close, Liverpool, L9 1FB An American Diner style kitchen has all the modern appliances included. | Image: Purplebricks

3 . Stonefont Close, Liverpool, L9 1FB There is an old-style American public phone to complete the diner look. | Image: Purplebricks