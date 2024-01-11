Register
Liverpool house prices: The 23 most affordable streets to buy a property in the city

Certain streets and areas in Liverpool could be ideal for first-time buyers, with affordable house prices.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 22:02 GMT

Getting on the property ladder is increasingly tricky, with rising interest rates pushing up the cost of monthly mortgage repayments and saving for a deposit being difficult amidst the cost of living crisis.

However, some streets in Liverpool could be ideal for first-time buyers, with affordable house prices much lower than the standard listings for the city.

According to the latest Land Registry figures, the average Liverpool house price is £173,230, while those looking to buy a detached property would have to spend £349,216 on average.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across Liverpool and the city centre.

The statistics show that the cheapest street in the city had an average sold price of just £26,500, while the most expensive street was pushing £1 million. So, which streets in Liverpool have the most affordable homes for those looking to get on the property ladder?

Below are the cheapest streets, roads and avenues in each postcode in Liverpool and their average sale price, from lowest to highest.

The average property price for New Road Court in Tuebrook is £27,000 - based on three sales up to October 2023.

1. L13 - New Road Court - £27,000

Photo: Google Earth

The average property price for Rutter Street (6AG) in Toxteth is £32,958 - based on six sales up to October 2023.

2. L8 - Rutter Street (6AG) - £32,958

Photo: Google Earth

The average property price for Chatham Place (3AA) in Cheapside is £33,795 - based on 11 sales up to October 2023.

3. L7 - Chatham Place (3AA) - £33,795

Photo: Google Earth

The average property price for Jason Street (5EN) in Liverpool city centre is £37,602 - based on 22 sales up to October 2023.

4. L5 - Jason Street (5EN) - £37,602

Photo: Google Earth

