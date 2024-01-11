Certain streets and areas in Liverpool could be ideal for first-time buyers, with affordable house prices.

Getting on the property ladder is increasingly tricky, with rising interest rates pushing up the cost of monthly mortgage repayments and saving for a deposit being difficult amidst the cost of living crisis.

However, some streets in Liverpool could be ideal for first-time buyers, with affordable house prices much lower than the standard listings for the city.

According to the latest Land Registry figures, the average Liverpool house price is £173,230, while those looking to buy a detached property would have to spend £349,216 on average.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across Liverpool and the city centre.

The statistics show that the cheapest street in the city had an average sold price of just £26,500, while the most expensive street was pushing £1 million. So, which streets in Liverpool have the most affordable homes for those looking to get on the property ladder?

Below are the cheapest streets, roads and avenues in each postcode in Liverpool and their average sale price, from lowest to highest.

1 . L13 - New Road Court - £27,000 The average property price for New Road Court in Tuebrook is £27,000 - based on three sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

2 . L8 - Rutter Street (6AG) - £32,958 The average property price for Rutter Street (6AG) in Toxteth is £32,958 - based on six sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

3 . L7 - Chatham Place (3AA) - £33,795 The average property price for Chatham Place (3AA) in Cheapside is £33,795 - based on 11 sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth