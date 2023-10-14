A meandering road brings you to the former farm house setting and onto the cobbled access road to ‘The Dairy’.

Take a look at this ‘beautifully preserved’ barn conversion for sale in Merseyside.

Located in Tarbock Green, the stunning three-bed home is on the market for £375,000 and is filled with character.

The Rightmove property description by Belvoir reads: “Welcome to ‘The Dairy’. This unique large three bedroom barn conversion has been beautifully preserved and is filled with history from its former years as a dairy farm. If a luxurious character property is what you seek then read on.

“The surrounding land also continues to tell the story of the history of the property and the farm that was once here, with pieces of the original farm equipment and machinery restored and placed decoratively around the grounds for added charm.

“The original wooden barn front door and doorbell with traditional lever and brass bell greats its visitors and announces their arrival. On entry you are greeted by the original wooden and stone tiled floors that flow throughout the home and have a story of their own as they are all made from the wood of ships that completed their final voyages into the Liverpool docks.”

Two bathrooms (one en suite)

Three double bedrooms

Unique features

Study/office space

Lawned area with fan patterned block paved patio and wooden pergola seating area

1 . Greensbridge Lane, Tarbock Green L35 Take a look at this unique property in the heart of Merseyside. Photo: Belvoir

2 . Greensbridge Lane, Tarbock Green L35 On entry you are greeted by the original wooden and stone tiled floors that flow throughout the home and have a story of their own as they are all made from the wood of ships that completed their final voyages into the Liverpool docks. Photo: Belvoir

3 . Greensbridge Lane, Tarbock Green L35 The family home is filled with charm. Photo: Belvoir

4 . Greensbridge Lane, Tarbock Green L35 The cosy kitchen is beautifully finished. Photo: Belvoir