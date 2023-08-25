The charming five-bed home is located in the heart of one of Liverpool’s most sought after villages.

A beautiful Grade II listed property is on the market in one of Liverpool’s most sought after areas. Listed on Zoopla for £395,000, the home on Paradise Row boasts five bedrooms and is located in the heart of the Gateacre Village.

The description by estate agent, Whitegates, reads: “This is a charming Grade II listed property enjoying a much sought after position. Built in 1760, this beautiful three-story accommodation is tastefully modernised yet offers many charming character features one appreciates in a property of this age, including a stunning fireplace as well as a sizable outside space.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of these highly sought after properties and only by internal inspection can it be truly appreciated. Positioned in the heart of Gateacre Village, this five bedroom well maintained property boasts a wealth of character and is close by to a host of local amenities including shops, schools and public transport services.”

Five bedrooms.

Two bathrooms.

Spacious master bedroom with ensuite.

Popular location.

Close to schools.

No onward chain.

1 . Paradise Row, Gateacre L25 Step inside this Grade II listed property in Gateacre. Photo: Whitegates/Zoopla

2 . Paradise Row, Gateacre L25 The property was built in 1760 and has many historic features. Photo: Whitegates/Zoopla

3 . Paradise Row, Gateacre L25 The cosy kitchen is full of character. Photo: Whitegates/Zoopla