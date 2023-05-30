This lovely two-bed terraced house in a sought-after Liverpool suburb has gone on the market for £200,000 - an opportunity estate agents say “won’t be around for long”.

This charming two-bed terraced house in a sought-after area of Liverpool has gone on the market for £200,000 - perfect for those looking to buy their first home. The property is situated in Aigburth, a popular suburb that is home to many well-known landmarks including Sefton Park, Sudley House, Otterspool Promenade, Aigburth Cricket Club and Lark Lane.

Whitegates Woolton , the estate agents who are marketing the property on Zoopla , said in their listing : “Sefton Park is listed by English Heritage and covers a remarkable 235 acres. Lark Lane is a stones-throw from Sefton Park and is renowned for its bohemian chic atmosphere and features a diverse selection of wine bars, restaurants, coffee shops and independent businesses.

“Aigburth is also home to outstanding schools and offers excellent road, rail and bus links to Liverpool city centre and beyond. As well as having manor favourable commuter links and reputable schools locally, the property has been enhanced by the current owners and offers a new occupant the ability to move in with little to no works required.

“This opportunity will not be on the market for long so contact us today to arrange your viewing.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Briarwood Road, Liverpool, Merseyside L17

PRICE: £200,000

AGENT: Whitegates Woolton Estate & Letting Agents

CONTACT: 0151 428 1357

2 . Living Room/Dining Room The open plan living room and dining room offer heaps of potential to make the peaceful space your own.

3 . Living Room The living room features a window seat in the property’s bay window from which to read or watch the world go by.

4 . Kitchen The modern kitchen is an ideal place to relax after a long day and prepare meals.

