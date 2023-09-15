Register
Liverpool property: ‘Dream’ Georgian style mansion for sale in sought-after suburb with pool and cinema

Estate agents are gushing about this luxurious five-bed property which is up for sale in a much sought-after area - let’s take a look inside.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST

A huge mansion is on the market in one of the most sought after, luxurious ‘L’ postcodes in Merseyside.

Located in the popular L23 area of Crosby, the five-bed property is for sale for a whopping £3,195,000 with features such as a swimming pool and space for a home gym.

The Rightmove property description by Almond Property by Sue Taylor reads: “Hall Road East is set within a small gated community, entered by electronic wrought iron gates and video entry phone. The property was built in 2007 to include the benefits of CCTV and alarm system that can be monitored remotely, Georgian style double glazed sash windows, underfloor heating and centrally operated lighting system, Bose sound system and ornate marble tiling.”

Key features:

  • Video entry
  • Swimming pool
  • Shops and amenities nearby
  • Air conditioning
  • Guest cloakroom
  • Fitted kitchen
  • Five bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Double glazing
  • Close to public transport
  • Marble flooring
Take a look at this beautiful Crosby mansion, on the market for a whopping £3,195,000.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a huge entrance hall.

With beautiful staircases.

The living room is modern and spacious.

