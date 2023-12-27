Original features have been lovingly restored and the property is surrounded by a wealth of amenities.

A Grade II listed property is on the market on Liverpool's historic Rodney Street.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,200,000, this fabulous home is filled with character and charm, and has an open plan breakfast kitchen and diner.

The property description by Hunters estate agents reads: "Welcome to this stunning Grade II listed Georgian gem! Nestled within the ever-popular Georgian Quarter, this mid-terrace property is situated along the beautiful Hope Place on the outskirts of Liverpool City Centre, where you will find a wealth of vibrant amenities.

"Recently refurbished to perfection, this 4-bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom city centre family home seamlessly blends classic charm with modern elegance. The original features have been lovingly restored, boasting a grand Georgian hallway with a double door entry that invites you into a spacious and versatile home spread across four floors."

Key features include views towards the Liver Buildings, a quaint courtyard garden and a balcony.

Property Summary

Location: Rodney Street, Liverpool L1.

Price: £1,200,000.

Agent: Hunters.

