This ‘lovely, spacious and well-presented two-bed home’ in Liverpool is up for grabs for the bargain price of £120,000.

This “lovely” two-bed terraced house has gone on the market in Liverpool for under £120,000. The property is located in the district of Wavertree which is around a 20 minute drive into the city centre with good transport links.

New Home Agents , who are marketing the property, described it in their Zoopla listing as “lovely, well presented throughout and spacious”. They also dubbed the property “ideal for first time buyers and young couples” and “not to be missed.”

The house boasts double glazing, a kitchen, living room and diner, two good-sized bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. There is also a private enclosed rear yard area and ample on street parking.

Wavertree is a popular location close to numerous local amenities including shops, schools and transport links. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Grosvenor Road, Wavertree, Liverpool L15

PRICE: £120,000

CONTACT: 08000 126 411

1 . Liverpool bargain property This “lovely” two-bed terrace has gone on the market for less than £120,000 in Liverpool. Let’s take a look inside.

2 . Sitting Room The living room would be a peaceful place in which to unwind at the end of the day.

3 . Dining Area The dining area is spacious, bright and ideal for enjoying meals or entertaining friends.

4 . Kitchen The kitchen comes well-equipped with everything you need to prepare meals and backs out onto the private rear yard.

Next Page Page 1 of 2