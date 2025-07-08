Located in the highly desirable conservation area of Sandstone Road East, Stoneycroft, the charming terraced home is on the market for offers over £240,000 with Mags Property.

The beautiful property briefly comprises of a spacious living room, foyer, big kitchen and generous family room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to two bright and generous bedrooms and the modern family bathroom.

The stylish home boasts a private and spacious 100 yard garden to the rear, offering a tranquil outdoor area perfect for enjoying morning coffee or summer days,

The home also benefits from a basement level, offering valuable extra space that could be used for storage or transformed into additional living accommodation, subject to the necessary works.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the charming property:

1 . Sandstone Road East, Liverpool, L13 Mags Property

2 . Sandstone Road East, Liverpool, L13 Mags Property

3 . Sandstone Road East, Liverpool, L13 Mags Property

4 . Sandstone Road East, Liverpool, L13 Mags Property