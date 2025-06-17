Rightmove has revealed five of the most viewed homes in Britain so far this year - and one is here on Merseyside.

Placing fourth on the most viewed list is a “luxurious modern mega-mansion” on Croft Drive in Caldy, with a whopping price tag of £4.5m.

Describing the property in the sought after Wirral suburb, Rightmove said: “Situated on a secluded plot in the heart of Caldy, this luxurious modern mega-mansion spans over 12,000 square feet and offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a leisure complex.”

Available through Bradshaw Farnham & Lea, the “sumptuous residence boasts vast proportions and meticulous attention to detail”.

Take a look around and see why so many people are blown away by the property.

