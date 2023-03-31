The four bedroom property has a hot tub, an underground dancefloor and views across the Dee Estuary to the Welsh mountains in the distance.

Take a look around this gorgeous home, in one of Merseyside’s most popular areas. Listed on Rightmove for £950,000, it offers a glimpse into luxury living.

Located in the coastal town of West Kirby, this four-bed detached home has a stylish kitchen/diner, which opens onto a patio seating area, as well as a large living room filled with natural light.

The property has four large bedrooms, including the master suite which has an en-suite bathroom, and french doors with balcony. The guest bedroom also benefits from a balcony with beautiful views.

The converted cellar has a home cinema, dancefloor, space to chill and a utility room and WC.

Outside the property is ample parking and a double garage. A side garden has a covered seating area and hot tub, steps up to the rear sunny decked area that has seating and barbecue space.

The views across the vibrant seaside town of West Kirby are lovely, with the benefit of the Dee Estuary and Welsh mountains in the distance.

