Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
11 minutes ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Merseyside property: Luxury home in popular coastal town for under £1m - with cinema and balcony views

The four bedroom property has a hot tub, an underground dancefloor and views across the Dee Estuary to the Welsh mountains in the distance.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:59 BST

Take a look around this gorgeous home, in one of Merseyside’s most popular areas. Listed on Rightmove for £950,000, it offers a glimpse into luxury living.

Located in the coastal town of West Kirby, this four-bed detached home has a stylish kitchen/diner, which opens onto a patio seating area, as well as a large living room filled with natural light.

The property has four large bedrooms, including the master suite which has an en-suite bathroom, and french doors with balcony. The guest bedroom also benefits from a balcony with beautiful views.

The converted cellar has a home cinema, dancefloor, space to chill and a utility room and WC.

Outside the property is ample parking and a double garage. A side garden has a covered seating area and hot tub, steps up to the rear sunny decked area that has seating and barbecue space.

The views across the vibrant seaside town of West Kirby are lovely, with the benefit of the Dee Estuary and Welsh mountains in the distance.

Step inside this stunning detached property, in the heart of West Kirby.

1. Darmonds Green, West Kirby

Step inside this stunning detached property, in the heart of West Kirby. Photo: Rightmove

Upon entering, you’re greeted with a modern hallway and staircase.

2. Darmonds Green, West Kirby

Upon entering, you’re greeted with a modern hallway and staircase. Photo: Rightmove

The property has a bright entrance hall with parquet flooring.

3. Darmonds Green, West Kirby

The property has a bright entrance hall with parquet flooring. Photo: Rightmove

The bright, open plan kitchen/diner features beautiful lighting fixtures and an island workspace.

4. Darmonds Green, West Kirby

The bright, open plan kitchen/diner features beautiful lighting fixtures and an island workspace. Photo: Rightmove

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PropertyHomeRightmove