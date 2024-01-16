Register
Merseyside house prices 2024: The most expensive streets to buy a property in every Sefton postcode

Purchasing a house on certain streets in Sefton can be rather tricky with average prices in excess of £2m.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:20 GMT

Sefton is a beautiful area with sandy beaches, fantastic nature reserves and quaint villages, so it is no surprise that it is sought after for those looking to buy homes.

Buying a property in the likes of Formby and Southport is ideal for people wishing to commute to Liverpool, however, getting on the property ladder is a difficult task, with rising interest rates pushing up the cost of monthly mortgage repayments.

Purchasing a house on certain streets in Sefton can be even more difficult, with prices much higher than the standard listings for the area. According to the latest Land Registry figures, the average Sefton house price is £217,786 while those looking to buy a detached property would have to spend £393,317 on average.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across Sefton.

The statistics show that the cheapest street in Sefton had an average sold price of under £36,000, while the most expensive street was more than £2,000,000. So, which streets in Sefton have the most expensive homes?

Below are the priciest streets, roads and avenues in each postcode in Sefton and their average sale price.

1. L37 - Victoria Road - £2,093,750

The average property price for Victoria Road (L37 1LP) in Formby is £2,093,750 - based on four sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

2. PR8 - Waterloo Road - £1,069,666

The average property price for Waterloo Road (PR8 2NF) in Southport is £1,069,666 - based on three sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

3. L23 - Hall Road East - £1,066,250

The average property price for Hall Road East in Blundellsands is £1,066,250 - based on four sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

4. PR9 - Roe Lane - £658,000

The average property price for Roe Lane in Southport is £658,000 - based on four sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

