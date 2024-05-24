Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property prices in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral have skyrocketed in the last 20 years.

The average house price in Liverpool has increased by almost £100,000 in the last twenty years, with the cost of detached homes skyrocketing by more than £200,000.

New research by Purplebricks has revealed how much house prices have increased over the two decades since January 2004 - using the House Price Index data - with the average homeowner in Britain seeing their property value increase by a whopping £159,894.

While Londoners are the biggest winners when it comes to investment in bricks and mortar - with the average home in the capital increasing £298,871 in value over twenty years - homeowners in Merseyside have also seen a hefty return on their properties.

The data also shows reveals property prices in Merseyside have increased at a much faster rate in the last decade compared to the ten years prior, with Wirral, for example, seeing the average house value increase from £101,085 in 2004 to £133,988 in 2014 and then jump up to £207,238 in 2024.

Liverpool

In Liverpool, the average house price has increased by 129% since 2004, jumping from £76,968 to £176,371. Percentage wise, terraced houses in the city have seen the biggest increase in value, with an 137.6% increase in the last twenty years - from £91,215 to £216,711. But, in terms of cash value, the cost of detached homes has increased the most, from an average of £148,498 in 2004 to £349,356 in 2024.

The average house price in Liverpool has increased by almost £100,000 in the last twenty years, with the cost of detached homes skyrocketing by more than £200,000. Image: sas/stock.adobe / Purplebricks.

Knowsley

Over the last twenty years, the average house price in Knowsley has increased by £90,451 and now stands at £174,609 - the cheapest in Merseyside. The values of detached and semi-detached houses, and terraced houses, have all more than doubled with the latter increasing from £61,132 in 2004 to £132,715 in 2024. The price of flats has also increased, but by far less - from £55,332 to £89,843.

The average house price in Knowsley was £84,157 in 2004 and is now estimated to be £174,609. Image: mubus/stock.adobe / Purplebricks.

Sefton

In Sefton, the average cost of a house has more than doubled in the twenty years since 2004, increasing from £108,307 to £217,890. Terraced houses have seen the biggest percentage increase, jumping 118.3% from £76,020 in 2004 to £165,959 today, while the average flat is now worth £127,391. In terms of cash value, detached properties represent the best investment, with an average purchase price of £189,187 in 2004 versus a value of £382,749 in 2004.

House prices in Sefton have sky rocketed since 2004. Image: I-Wei Huang/stock.adobe / Purplebricks

St Helens

St Helens has the second cheapest average house price, according to the data, standing at £175,372 today - compared to £88,341 in 2004. The area saw property values increase at a fairly flow rate between 2004 and 2014, with the cost of flats increasing from just £64,648 to £68,475. However, prices soared between 2014 and 2024, with flats now being worth £99,065 on average.

The average house price in St Helens has increased by 99% since 2004. Image: Purplebricks / majeczka/stock.adobe

Wirral

The average house price in Wirral has risen by £106,152 since 2004, increasing from £101,085 to £207,238. The values of detached and semi-detached houses, and terraced houses, have all more than doubled, while the cost of terraced houses has only increased by 64.9%, on average.

The average house price in Wirral has risen by £106,152 since 2004. Image: Paul Maguire/stock.adobe / Purplebricks

House prices across Britain

To find out how much house prices have risen in other parts of the country, use the handy tool below and search by local authority area. Average house prices for 2004, 2014 and 2024 are available, as well as a breakdown by property type.

