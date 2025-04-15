Period features meet modern living at this Victorian gem.

Dating back to the 1850s, this picture perfect family home has plenty of character, with its original features.
In Moor Lane in the suburb of Crosby, it’s handy for good schools as well as being within walking distance of Crosby village and the beach.
Situated on a generous corner plot, there’s plenty of outdoor space as well as much to offer inside including five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Here’s a look around:
