The coastal town is one of the most desirable places to live in the country after climbing the ranks in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide for 2022.

This year’s prestigious ‘Sunday Times Best Places to Live’ revealed that coastal town, West Kirby, is one of the best places to live in the UK after ranking in the top six of the North West category.

Released on Friday, the comprehensive guide includes a pool of 70 locations deemed the ‘cream of the crop’, with expert judges assessing a wide range of factors such as transport, schools and overall health of the high street.

The town was singled out due to the “view across the Dee Estuary and the choice of independent cafes and bars add a sprinkle of magic to a town that’s perfect for both downsizers and families - with excellent schools, sports clubs and trains to Liverpool”.

LiverpoolWorld looks at the properties currently on offer in the area.

Grammar School Lane

Guide price £1,100,000

*All images from RightMove

Named ‘The Cliffs’, his four bedroom family home is nestled within a breath-taking garden setting yet still within convenient proximity to the town centre and is arranged over three floors.

The residence spans over approx 3229 sq.ft of accommodation with beautiful landscape views

The property has four bedrooms along with a Master Suite with Walk-In Dressing Room & En-Suite.

Princes Avenue

Offers in Excess of £795,000

This traditional semi detached family home offers off road parking

The property consists of six bedrooms.

The house has a spacious, relaxing family area.

Boundary Road

Offers in Excess of £875,000

A charming, most welcoming home, this five bedroom period property displays delightful interior appeal, as well as its sunny rear garden backing onto the National Trust Land at Caldy Hills.

A spacious and light filled kitchen with cream décor.

This is a five-bedroom property with an en-suite bathroom for the master bedroom.

Cholmondeley Road

Offers in Excess of £575,000

This unique property offers diverse living, with the option of three or four bedrooms. A beautiful bungalow with flexible living accommodation which can be arranged to suit individual lifestyle requirements