Beautifully finished throughout, this home is perfectly designed for family living and entertaining, with an array of standout features including an outdoor swimming pool, private bar, and glass-walled staircase spanning three floors.

From the moment you arrive, the bright white façade, striking flagged frontage, and large entrance door create an immediate sense of grandeur.

Stepping inside, the bright and welcoming hallway sets the tone for the home"s high-quality finish.

The ground floor flows beautifully, with a spacious yet homely lounge where natural light pours in through windows flanking the feature fireplace and at the far end of the room.

The impressive glass-walled staircase catches the eye, connecting the basement and upper floors. This floor also benefits from a dining room, a cloakroom, and a good sized utility room, providing functionality without compromising style.

It’s on the market for £1,400,000 with Bailey Estates, Southport

