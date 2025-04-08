Steam room, gazebo and so much space in this Victorian gem

Dating back to around 1890 and set in grounds of approximately 0.5 of an acre, the six bedroom house is located in Victoria Road in Formby.

The property and building plot are currently being marketed as one. But the vendors would, by negotiation, consider individual offers for the house and building plot separately.

Spread over the three floors, the property also has four reception rooms, a large kitchen and lounge bar.

The corner plot also has extensive grounds with a bespoke garden seating area with gas fire pit and gazebo, as well as a custom-built hot tub privacy deck.

It’s on the market with Nicholls & Barnes for offers over £1 000,000.

Here’s a look around:

