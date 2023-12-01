"This beautiful family home is designed for those who cherish both solitude and social gatherings"

A charming shoreside home in Merseyside is up for grabs, featuring five bedrooms and an entertainment terrace.

Marketed by EweMove, this huge property is just a short walk from Birkdale Village and up for sale for offers in the region of £1,000,000.

The Rightmove property description reads: "This isn't just a home; it's an embodiment of character, stature, and pure elegance. From the moment you set eyes on its charming mock Tudor-style facade, you'll be captivated.

"A modern masterpiece, born in 1995, unfolds before you, boasting over 4,000 square feet of opulent living space that caters to those who demand nothing less than perfection and flexibility.

"This beautiful family home is designed for those who cherish both solitude and social gatherings. Its expansive open-plan living areas seamlessly envelop a central lounge and kitchen/diner, offering you the perfect spaces to unwind, entertain, and create lasting happy memories."

Key features include a master bedroom with dressing room, shoreside location, family cinema room, entertainment terrace and landscaped gardens.

Take a look at the pictures below and let us know if you're impressed by this lovely home.

