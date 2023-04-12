Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
12 minutes ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
2 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
3 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
4 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
4 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

House prices in Liverpool: the 11 neighbourhoods with most affordable homes, including Anfield and Toxteth

For those hoping to get on the property ladder these are the cheapest places to buy a home in the city.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Liverpool have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of [area], according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Cheapest places in England and Wales: The cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000. The cheapest place to buy a house is Horden in County Durham, where the average property will set you back just £57,500.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods were all found in London. Barking Central was the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a property in the capital, with prices just below £200,000. The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare in Liverpool? Here we reveal the 11 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Walton South was the cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £77,000.

1. Walton South

Walton South was the cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £77,000. Photo: Google Street View

Everton East was the second cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £86,000.

2. Everton East

Everton East was the second cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £86,000. Photo: Google Street View

Anfield East was the third cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £94,200.

3. Anfield East

Anfield East was the third cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £94,200. Photo: Google Street View

Kirkdale North was the fourth cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £98,500.

4. Kirkdale North

Kirkdale North was the fourth cheapest area to buy a property, with an average price of £98,500. Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HOUSE pricesPeopleHomeInterest RatesProperty