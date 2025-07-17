The 14 most popular places to buy a house in the North West revealed

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST

The areas of the North West attracting the greatest number of house buyers have been revealed, giving an insight into the region’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

They include six places ranking in the top 50 across England and Wales for the number of homes sold during the year ending in September 2024 - the latest date for which localised figures are available.

The residential property sales data was published by the Office for National Statistics and shows were the property market is most active in the North West.

Topping the list for the North West is one of the region’s most affordable neighbourhoods, with good community facilities, access to green spaces and excellent transport links.

In second place is a historic market town with good schools, which was named as one of the UK’s happiest places to live.

Below are the areas in the North West where most homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024, listed in reverse order.

In Denton Holme & Harraby Green, Carlisle, 155 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 185th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 14th most of anywhere in the North West.

1. Denton Holme & Harraby Green, Carlisle - 14th

In Denton Holme & Harraby Green, Carlisle, 155 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 185th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 14th most of anywhere in the North West.

In Southport Kew, Sefton, 156 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 176th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 13th most of anywhere in the North West.

2. Southport Kew, Sefton - 13th

In Southport Kew, Sefton, 156 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 176th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 13th most of anywhere in the North West.

In Great Harwood, Hyndburn, Lancashire, 157 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 168th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 12th most of anywhere in the North West.

3. Great Harwood, Hyndburn - 12th

In Great Harwood, Hyndburn, Lancashire, 157 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 168th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 12th most of anywhere in the North West.

In Handforth & Dean Row, Cheshire, 160 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 151st most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 11th most of anywhere in the North West.

4. Handforth & Dean Row, Cheshire - 11th

In Handforth & Dean Row, Cheshire, 160 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 151st most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 11th most of anywhere in the North West.

