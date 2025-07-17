They include six places ranking in the top 50 across England and Wales for the number of homes sold during the year ending in September 2024 - the latest date for which localised figures are available.

The residential property sales data was published by the Office for National Statistics and shows were the property market is most active in the North West.

Topping the list for the North West is one of the region’s most affordable neighbourhoods, with good community facilities, access to green spaces and excellent transport links.

In second place is a historic market town with good schools, which was named as one of the UK’s happiest places to live.

Below are the areas in the North West where most homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024, listed in reverse order.

1 . Denton Holme & Harraby Green, Carlisle - 14th In Denton Holme & Harraby Green, Carlisle, 155 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 185th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 14th most of anywhere in the North West. | Google Photo: Google

2 . Southport Kew, Sefton - 13th In Southport Kew, Sefton, 156 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 176th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 13th most of anywhere in the North West. | Google Photo: Google

3 . Great Harwood, Hyndburn - 12th In Great Harwood, Hyndburn, Lancashire, 157 homes were sold during the year ending in September 2024. That was the joint 168th most of any neighbourhood in England and Wales, and the 12th most of anywhere in the North West. | Google Photo: Google