Liverpool property prices continue to rise and these are the most expensive L postcodes in the city based on the average cost of houses currently on the market.

House prices in Liverpool continue to buck the national trend and have risen once again. That’s great news if you already own a home, but not so good if you are looking to get on the property ladder.

While house prices suffered a -0.5% drop for the UK, the average value of property in Liverpool rose by over 4% in one month, the latest Land Registry figures show.

The average Liverpool house price in September 2023 was £186,730 - a 4.2% increase on August. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £7,200.

However, house prices in some affluent areas are well above that average. And we have crunched the numbers to reveal the 11 most expensive postcodes to buy a home in Liverpool.

Using actual asking prices for homes currently for sale, which are calculated daily by Home.co.uk, these are the most expensive neighbourhoods in the city as of November 20, 2023.

1 . L18 The L18 postcode covers Allerton and Mossley Hill. The average price of houses currently for sale in the area is £408,227. There are 192 on the market. Photo: Google Earth

2 . L25 The L25 postcode includes Belle Vale, Gateacre, Halewood, Hunts Cross and Woolton. The average price of houses currently for sale in the area is £338,576. There are 157 on the market. Photo: Google Street View

3 . L16 The L16 postcode includes Broadgreen, Bowring Park and Childwall. The average price of houses currently for sale in the area is £319,586. There are 82 on the market. Photo: Google Earth