A breathtaking Grade II listed Georgian building in St Helens is on the market for £1,650,000.

Constructed in the early to mid-18th Century this former dwelling was part of the Bold Hall Estate. The design for this former house of the Bold Family was attributed to Giacoma Leoni who was also the architect for Lyme Park Hall.

The property has been sensitively extended and refurbished to create a modern family home, transforming the character property whilst remaining sympathetic to its history and heritage.

