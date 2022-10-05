Breathtaking Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse is the most expensive building for sale in St Helens
The four bedroom farmhouse, with approximately fourteen acres of land, is listed on Rightmove for £1,650,000.
A breathtaking Grade II listed Georgian building in St Helens is on the market for £1,650,000.
With approximately fourteen acres of land, the farmhouse is an incredible family home, that is truly a rarity on the market.
Constructed in the early to mid-18th Century this former dwelling was part of the Bold Hall Estate. The design for this former house of the Bold Family was attributed to Giacoma Leoni who was also the architect for Lyme Park Hall.
The property has been sensitively extended and refurbished to create a modern family home, transforming the character property whilst remaining sympathetic to its history and heritage.
The full listing can be found via Rightmove.