The characterful detached home is located within a quiet cul-de-sac on Sudley Grange and is on the market for offers over £650,000 with Find Your Eden Limited.
The spacious property briefly comprises of a generous open plan living room space, a WC, study, large kitchen/dining room, living room and utility room on the ground floor.
The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms, including a master ensuite, and a family shower room.
Externally, this home truly stands out with its wrap-around private garden, featuring multiple seating and entertaining areas, a large patio, and mature planted borders, ideal for families or those who enjoy outdoor living.
A tarmac driveway to the front provides ample off-road parking, with gated access to the rear.
