Step inside the impressive 4-bed Liverpool home with beautiful garden and driveway

By Adriana Amor
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Step inside this beautiful 4-bed detached home in Liverpool, offering a lush garden and ample parking, now on the market for offers over £650,000.

The characterful detached home is located within a quiet cul-de-sac on Sudley Grange and is on the market for offers over £650,000 with Find Your Eden Limited.

The spacious property briefly comprises of a generous open plan living room space, a WC, study, large kitchen/dining room, living room and utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms, including a master ensuite, and a family shower room.

Externally, this home truly stands out with its wrap-around private garden, featuring multiple seating and entertaining areas, a large patio, and mature planted borders, ideal for families or those who enjoy outdoor living.

A tarmac driveway to the front provides ample off-road parking, with gated access to the rear.

1. Sudley Grange, Aigburth, Liverpool

Find Your Eden Limited

