People living in areas such as Bootle and Formby Areas have seen the value of their homes skyrocket.

Mortgage rates are continuing to escalate and all eyes are on the property market. New figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Sefton which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . Ainsdale East Ainsdale East saw prices rise by 22.9% in a year, with average properties selling for £216,250 in 2022. Photo: Google Earth

2 . Marshside Marshside saw prices rise by 20.0% in a year, with average properties selling for £264,000 in 2022. Photo: Ian Greig via Wikimedia

3 . Netherton North Netherton North saw prices rise by 17.1% in a year, with average properties selling for £123,000 in 2022. Photo: Google

4 . Seaforth South Seaforth South saw prices rise by 17.0% in a year, with average properties selling for £104,103 in 2022. Photo: Google