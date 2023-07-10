Register
House prices in St Helens: The 11 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home

These areas have the highest home values in the borough.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Many people are being forced to cut back on their spending, as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis. And, anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages.

But, for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of St Helens could have what they are looking for - from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

So, which areas have the most expensive house prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in the London borough of Westminster had the priciest properties in England and Wales, with homes selling for an astonishing £4.1 million on average. This was nearly double the price of the second most expensive area, Kensington Abingdon in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where homes sold for £2.25 million on average.

The latest set of figures also pinpoint the parts of St Helens which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Eccleston, homes sold for an average of £275,000 in 2022.

1. Eccleston

In Eccleston, homes sold for an average of £275,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Earth

In Rainhill South, homes sold for an average of £267,500 in 2022.

2. Rainhill South

In Rainhill South, homes sold for an average of £267,500 in 2022. Photo: F-Stop Boy - stock.adobe.com

In Rainford, homes sold for an average of £240,000 in 2022.

3. Rainford

In Rainford, homes sold for an average of £240,000 in 2022. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

In Billinge, homes sold for an average of £220,000 in 2022.

4. Billinge

In Billinge, homes sold for an average of £220,000 in 2022.

