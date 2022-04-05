Check to see if you are eligible for the £150 council tax rebate in Liverpool.

The government announced a number of measures in February to tackle the ongoing energy crisis impacting millions of people across the country.

As the UK population came out of Covid-19 lockdowns, there has been a surge in demand for energy which has coincided with a substantial increase in its price.

One of the measures includes a £150 payment that will be given to eligible Liverpool households to help with the cost of living.

Since 2021, the cost of gas alone has more than quadrupled and the average household in the country is expected to part with more than £2,000 on bills this year, according to experts.

Here is everything you need to know about the rebate in Liverpool:

What is the council tax rebate?

The government is offering a one-off payment of £150 to eligible beneficiaries across the United Kingdom.

This is expected to be paid out in April - the month that the energy price cap is set to increase by £693 to £1,971 for more than 22 million households.

You will not need to repay the rebate and it will not be treated as income for tax or benefit purposes - it is limited to one per eligible household.

To find out more about the energy rebate scheme, visit the government’s official website .

Who is eligible for the council tax rebate?

In order to qualify for the rebate, Liverpool City Council have confirmed that you must be liable for Council Tax.

Your household must also be within the tax bands A to D on April 1, 2022.

Band E households are also eligible but have an alternate band D valuation as a result of the disabled band reduction scheme.

An eligible household must be a chargeable dwelling, or within these following categories: N (occupied by students) ; S (occupied by residents under the age of 18) ; U (occupied by residents who are severely mentally impaired) and W (one of two dwellings in a single property occupied by a dependant relative of a person living in another dwelling in the property)

How will the council tax rebate be paid?

According to Liverpool City Council, the £150 council tax rebate will be paid directly into your bank account as long as you pay Council Tax via direct debit.

If you do not currently make tax payments through direct debit, click here to set it up online .

More information will be made available in the coming weeks in regards to when the payments will be made, as well as how the rebate can be paid to those that do not pay their Council Tax through direct debit.

When will the council tax rebate be paid?

Local authorities across the country are expecting to roll out the £150 council tax rebate throughout April and May.

This will be received through direct debit, so no action is necessary - those who do not pay their tax through direct debit should be contacted in due course.

What if I am ineligible for the council tax rebate?

If you find that you are ineligible for the £150 rebate, the government has provided £144 million to councils across the country to provide support.

Liverpool City Council will provide support to ineligible households through a discretionary fund.

More information will be provided on the criteria needed to qualify for the scheme in the coming weeks - check the official Liverpool City Council website for updates.

How to check your tax band

You can check your Council Tax band online at GOV.uk .