I asked AI to predict what Wirral will look like in the future - these are the eery results

Artificial Intelligence believes this is what Wirral will be like in the year 3000.

By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:56 GMT

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly becoming a part of everyday life, creating sophisticated essays in a matter of minutes or complex art in a matter of seconds.

Websites such as NightCafe, Hotpot.ai, and ChatGPT have become increasingly popular, allowing ordinary, non-tech-savvy folk to explore the world of AI easily, by entering a simple prompt.

Allowing users to see how they could look in 50 years or what they would look like as an anime character, the image generators also offer a glimpse into the future, predicting how the world will look thousands of years into the future.

Using NightCafe and Hotpot.ai, I decided to test out the image generators to find out what different AI thinks different parts of Wirral will look like in the year 3000.

Below are a series of AI-generated images, showing the peninsula's potential future...

1. Port Sunlight

2. Birkenhead

3. West Kirby

4. Birkenhead Bus Station

