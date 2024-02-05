Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly becoming a part of everyday life, creating sophisticated essays in a matter of minutes or complex art in a matter of seconds.

Websites such as NightCafe, Hotpot.ai, and ChatGPT have become increasingly popular, allowing ordinary, non-tech-savvy folk to explore the world of AI easily, by entering a simple prompt.

Allowing users to see how they could look in 50 years or what they would look like as an anime character, the image generators also offer a glimpse into the future, predicting how the world will look thousands of years into the future.

Using NightCafe and Hotpot.ai, I decided to test out the image generators to find out what different AI thinks different parts of Wirral will look like in the year 3000.

Below are a series of AI-generated images, showing the peninsula's potential future...

1 . Port Sunlight We used the prompt: 'Futuristic Port Sunlight in the year 3000'. Photo: Hotpot.ai

2 . Birkenhead We used the prompt: 'Birkenhead in the year 3000'.

3 . West Kirby We used the prompt: 'West Kirby in the year 3000'.