Home to beautiful artwork, unique monuments, spectacular green spaces and delicious food and drink, no trip will ever be long enough to explore everything Liverpool has to offer. Luckily, I grew up on Merseyside and have lived in Liverpool for a number of years, so can offer some insight into which attractions are too good to miss.

From tourist destinations that are truly worth the hype to the fanciest toilets the city has to offer, I have devised a list of must-visit attractions and activities for your flying visit.

Huge numbers of people visit the city each year but is it really worth catching a ferry across the Mersey, exploring the Albert Dock, heading out of the city to Sefton Park or trying to find all the Lambananas? Below are thirteen things you must do on a weekend or short-stay trip to Liverpool, to ensure you get the most out of the incredible city.

1 . Explore the docks Liverpool’s docks are absolutely beautiful and there are plenty of unique restaurants, shops and monuments to explore. Royal Albert Dock is the main destination but you can stroll all along the waterfront, taking in the museums, views and even indulge in a variety of water sports. Photo: Emma Dukes

2 . Visit South Liverpool's stunning green spaces If you want to escape the city centre for a couple of hours, South Liverpool is a great location, home to a number of gorgeous parks and green spaces such as Sefton Park and Calderstones Park. They are free to visit and filled with local history and beautiful monuments. Photo: Emma Dukes

3 . Ferry across the Mersey Mersey Ferries are one of Merseyside’s most visited attractions, allowing visitors and locals to hop on and experience the best of Liverpool and Wirral. You can’t visit Liverpool and not ferry across the Mersey. Photo: Phil Nash/Wikimedia