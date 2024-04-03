A beautiful coastal location in Merseyside has once again been named as one of the poshest villages to live in the UK - and you could live there for around £260,000. Hightown, on the Sefton coast, has made The Telegraph’s ‘48 Poshest Villages’ list for the third year in a row after being described as a place where residents can enjoy seaside living without being too far out from everything the city has to offer.

Though the average house price is £390,654, properties are often available with a more affordable price tag and, currently, one is listed on Rightmove for offers over £260,000.

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the detached home on Larkhill Grove would be ideal for couples, small families or those looking to downsize, and is just moments away from Hightown’s secluded sandy beach. The sunny rear porch is perfect for enjoying morning coffee or al fresco dining and there is a garage which could be renovated for further space. Take a look around and let us know what you think.

- Price: Offers over £260,000

- Location: Larkhill Grove, Hightown, Merseyside

- Estate agents: EweMove

1 . Larkhill Grove, Hightown Larkhill Grove, Hightown, Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove

