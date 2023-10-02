Register
Inside huge new Goldsmiths store and showroom in the heart of Liverpool ONE

It is Goldsmiths’ biggest showroom to date.

Emma Dukes
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:55 BST

A renowned luxury watch and jewellery retailer has opened its largest showroom in the heart of Liverpool.

Situated at Liverpool ONE, on Paradise Street, Goldsmiths’ expansive new showroom spans two floors, following an extensive expansion and refurbishment.

The store features a new Rolex area, dedicated areas for other jewellery and watch brands, a hospitality bar, private consultation rooms and a dedicated lounge service.

Craig Bolton, President of the Watches of Switzerland Group, UK, and Europe said the new Goldsmiths Liverpool showroom will be “a destination for discerning customers seeking exquisite jewellery and timepieces” and “the expansion is a testament to our dedication to delivering the finest luxury goods and creating memorable experiences for our valued clients.”

Take a look inside the luxurious new showroom.

