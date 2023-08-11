Inside Liverpool ONE’s new £10m entertainment complex Gravity MAX

The massive venue has opened inside the former Debenhams unit.

Liverpool’s newest entertainment complex has opened its doors and it’s definitely as impressive as promised.

The huge £10m venue, Gravity MAX, officially launched on Wednesday (August 9) and we went to explore the complex last night.

Gravity MAX Liverpool is only the third of its kind in the UK and home to more activities than any other, including high-speed electric, multi-level E-Karting and Augmented Reality (AR) Bowling.

Spread across two floors, there is tons to explore, with street golf, AR Darts, and batting cages being other highlights. The decor is truly excellent, with iconic Liverpool references dotted around, including lambananas.

Tributes to the Beatles can also be spotted, especially around the street golf course, and when we visited, a live Beatles tribute band were playing their top hits.

For foodies, the food hall includies burgers from Wendy’s, 800 Degrees Pizza, pasta by Coco di Mama, award-winning Greek gyros from The Athenian and the ultimate in dessert dining courtesy of Creams.

The atmosphere is electric and it is truly one of those venues that you have to visit to truly appreciate. Below is a gallery of the venue, including some of our favourite features.

1 . Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE What you see when you enter the venue. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld.

2 . Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE Plants hang from the ceiling. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

3 . Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE Urban street golf. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

4 . Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE Spots for gaming. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

