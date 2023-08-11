Register
Inside Liverpool ONE’s new £10m entertainment complex Gravity MAX

The massive venue has opened inside the former Debenhams unit.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Liverpool’s newest entertainment complex has opened its doors and it’s definitely as impressive as promised.

The huge £10m venue, Gravity MAX, officially launched on Wednesday (August 9) and we went to explore the complex last night.

Gravity MAX Liverpool is only the third of its kind in the UK and home to more activities than any other, including high-speed electric, multi-level E-Karting and Augmented Reality (AR) Bowling.

Spread across two floors, there is tons to explore, with street golf, AR Darts, and batting cages being other highlights. The decor is truly excellent, with iconic Liverpool references dotted around, including lambananas.

Tributes to the Beatles can also be spotted, especially around the street golf course, and when we visited, a live Beatles tribute band were playing their top hits.

For foodies, the food hall includies burgers from Wendy’s, 800 Degrees Pizza, pasta by Coco di Mama, award-winning Greek gyros from The Athenian and the ultimate in dessert dining courtesy of Creams.

The atmosphere is electric and it is truly one of those venues that you have to visit to truly appreciate. Below is a gallery of the venue, including some of our favourite features.

What you see when you enter the venue.

1. Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE

What you see when you enter the venue. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld.

Plants hang from the ceiling.

2. Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE

Plants hang from the ceiling. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

Urban street golf.

3. Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE

Urban street golf. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

Spots for gaming.

4. Inside Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE

Spots for gaming. Photo: Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

