Inside Merseyside’s most expensive mansion for sale for £5 million - with leisure complex and bar
The Wirral property extends to over 12,000 square foot with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a leisure complex.
Take a look at this breathtaking Merseyside property, on the market for a whopping £5 million.
Located in the sought after Caldy area, the huge home is currently the most expensive Merseyside property listed on Rightmove.
The property description by Move Residential reads: “Opulent home of immense proportions and meticulous attention of detail occupying a secluded plot in the heart of Caldy.
“With its striking architectural profile and innovative approach to detail and craftsmanship, the property extends to over 12,000 square foot with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and leisure complex.”
- Open-plan living
- Cinema room
- Games room/bar
- Detached
- Grand entrance hallway
- Master suite with his and hers walk-in wardrobes and en suite