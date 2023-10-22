Register
Inside Merseyside’s most expensive mansion for sale for £5 million - with leisure complex and bar

The Wirral property extends to over 12,000 square foot with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a leisure complex.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 10:17 BST

Take a look at this breathtaking Merseyside property, on the market for a whopping £5 million.

Located in the sought after Caldy area, the huge home is currently the most expensive Merseyside property listed on Rightmove.

The property description by Move Residential reads: “Opulent home of immense proportions and meticulous attention of detail occupying a secluded plot in the heart of Caldy.

“With its striking architectural profile and innovative approach to detail and craftsmanship, the property extends to over 12,000 square foot with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and leisure complex.”

  • Open-plan living
  • Cinema room
  • Games room/bar
  • Detached
  • Grand entrance hallway
  • Master suite with his and hers walk-in wardrobes and en suite
Take a look at this impressive home.

1. Croft Drive, Caldy

Take a look at this impressive home. Photo: Rightmove

Grand entrance hallway.

2. Croft Drive, Caldy

Grand entrance hallway. Photo: Rightmove

The property exudes luxury.

3. Croft Drive, Caldy

The property exudes luxury. Photo: Rightmove

The property is designed with an open plan layout.

4. Croft Drive, Caldy

The property is designed with an open plan layout. Photo: Rightmove

