On the market for £4.5m with Bradshaw Farnham & Lea, this magnificent five-bed mansion is located on a secluded plot in one of Merseyside’s most luxurious villages.

Situated in the heart of Caldy, Wirral, the astonishing property boats a sumptuous residence of vast proportions, spanning over 12,000 square feet and comprising five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a leisure complex - which includes a gym, swimming pool and sauna.

The ground floor features a grand entrance hallway, formal lounge, study, playroom, utility room, and W.C., as well as a breath taking and luxurious open-plan family living kitchen diner and leisure suite.

The lower ground floor level reveals an impressive games room/bar and cinema room, alongside a W.C, storage rooms, pool plant, balance tank rooms for the swimming pool, and access to the triple garage.

On the first floor, you’ll find a master suite, complete with his and hers walk-in wardrobes and a contemporary en suite five-piece bathroom. Three further impressive bedrooms, all with walk-in wardrobes and en suite facilities, are located on this level, and the second floor boasts a generously sized fifth bedroom.

Take a look at the gallery below for a tour of this incredible mansion.

