Inside the ‘fabulous’ £2.8 million home on one of Merseyside’s ‘most expensive’ roads

Step inside this beautiful six-bed mansion, on the market for offers in the region of £2,800,000.

Located in Caldy, one of the Wirral’s most sought after areas, this property is truly magnificent, and even features its own cinema and bar.

The property description on Rightmove, by Ingram Premium Listings, reads: “The Four Winds proudly sits at the top of Thorsway; the most prestigious road in not just Caldy, but the entire Wirral Peninsula. Surrounded by over 10 acres of National Trust Woodland, with the most rewarding walks right outside your gates. Thurstaston Common, 105 acres of National Trust is also within easy reach.

“Hiding behind a sandstone wall and electric gates is this fabulous home. This property is big and grand, but gives you the feel of a ‘real home’.

“Architecturally designed by West Kirby’s Trevor Irvin, this home is full of character and design features. The property offers it all, open plan modern living, cosy living, grandeur and great leisure facilities with further potential from every aspect of this home.”

Inside, there are six bedrooms, each with en-suites, and a total of nine bathrooms. As well as stunning reception rooms and an annex, the property also features a cinema, gym, and entertaining room with a bar.

Outside, there is a beautiful garden and terrace, and planning permission for an indoor swimming pool was previously granted.

Take a look around and let us know what you think...

