Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
20 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Inside Wirral’s cheapest house on the market right now for £20,000

The two bed semi-detached property has seen better days.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th May 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Take a look at Wirral’s cheapest house on the market, with a recommended auction price of just £20,000.

The property has two bedrooms, a bathroom, seperate WC, utility room, kitchen, living room and a rear yard, however, it is in a derelict state and needs serious work.

Located in Birkenhead, the house is close to local amenities and Green Lane train station, as well as green spaces.

The property will go public auction at 9.00am on May 24, via Auction House London and further details can be found via Rightmove.

Would you consider renovating this house?

The property is up for auction, with a recommended price of £20,000.

1. Derby Road, Birkenhead

The property is up for auction, with a recommended price of £20,000. Photo: Rightmove

It needs some serious work.

2. Derby Road, Birkenhead

It needs some serious work. Photo: Rightmove

The house has two bedrooms.

3. Derby Road, Birkenhead

The house has two bedrooms.

The bathroom is in a fairly good condition.

4. Derby Road, Birkenhead

The bathroom is in a fairly good condition. Photo: Rightmove

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Property