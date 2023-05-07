Inside Wirral’s cheapest house on the market right now for £20,000

The two bed semi-detached property has seen better days.

Take a look at Wirral’s cheapest house on the market, with a recommended auction price of just £20,000.

The property has two bedrooms, a bathroom, seperate WC, utility room, kitchen, living room and a rear yard, however, it is in a derelict state and needs serious work.

Located in Birkenhead, the house is close to local amenities and Green Lane train station, as well as green spaces.

The property will go public auction at 9.00am on May 24, via Auction House London and further details can be found via Rightmove.

Would you consider renovating this house?

1 . Derby Road, Birkenhead The property is up for auction, with a recommended price of £20,000. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Derby Road, Birkenhead It needs some serious work. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Derby Road, Birkenhead The house has two bedrooms.

4 . Derby Road, Birkenhead The bathroom is in a fairly good condition. Photo: Rightmove

Next Page Page 1 of 3