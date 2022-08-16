Stuck for selfie ideas in and around Liverpool? Allow us to help you out.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are halfway through the summer holidays in Liverpool and as people are getting out and about around the city, you can no doubt expect a lot of activity on Instagram .

A recent report showed that 46% of the UK use the popular social media app and 54% of those users have admitted they check Instagram several times a day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If taking a picture of your food or favourite pet isn’t getting those all important likes on the app though, what about what sights Liverpool has to offer instead? Plus, if it doesn’t appear on Instagram, does it even exist?

LiverpoolWorld have had a look at ten places for your next selfie, in no particular order. You can also follow Liverpoolworld on Instagram to follow all the latest news and updates on your mobile.

The 10 most Instagrammable places in Liverpool

1: The Royal Liver Building

Location: Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1HU

What to hashtag: #theliverbuilding

The Royal Liver Building opened in 1911, and was the purpose-built home of the Royal Liver Assurance group, which had been set up in the city in 1850 to provide locals with assistance related to losing a wage-earning relative.

One of the first buildings in the world to be built using reinforced concrete, one only needs to look up to see the Liver Birds residing on top of this historic building.

2 The Picton Reading Room

Location: William Brown St, Liverpool L3 8EW

What to hashtag: #pictonreadingroom

This grade II listed building was designed by Cornelius Sherlock, modelled after the British Museum Reading Room, and was the first electrically lit library in the UK. The front is semicircular with Corinthian columns, and the shape was chosen by the architect to cover the change in the axis of the row of buildings at this point

3: The Beatles Statue

Location: Pier Head, Liverpool L3 1BY

What to hashtag: #thebeatlesstatue

If you’ve decided to venture to Pier Head to see the Royal Liver Building, you’ll no doubt pass the fab four on your travels - donated by The Cavern Club.

The figures are larger than life size and weigh 1.2 tonnes in total. They were sculpted by Andrew Edwards who also created the All Together Now Christmas Truce WWI statue.

4: The Cavern Club

Location: 10 McCartney St, Liverpool L2 6RE

What to hashtag: #thecavernclub

Speaking of The Cavern Club, you don’t need to venture inside its hallowed walls in order to get a good picture, but we suggest you do.

Apart from immersing yourself in the very space The Beatles made famous, why not take a selfie by the stage, with the names of the bands who played there written on the back wall.

5: The Palm House

Location: Sefton Park, Liverpool L17 1AP

What to hashtag: #thepalmhouse

When Sefton Park opened its gates in 1872 it was missing a centrepiece. A generous donation by local benefactor, Henry Yates Thompson, led the Parks Committee to abandon plans for a band pavilion and set their sights on a spectacular Palm House.

6: Another Place by Antony Gormley

Location: Crosby Beach, Sefton

What to hashtag: #antonygormleyscupltures

British artist Antony Gormley based the sculptures on Crosby Beach on his own naked body, leading to outcry but more importantly renewed tourism for the beach. Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council decided on 7 March 2007 that the sculptures should be permanently installed at the beach

7: The Blue Coat

Location: 8 School Ln, Liverpool L1 3BX

What to hashtag: #thebluecoat

With a city centre location and striking, Grade I listed building, the Bluecoat offers a dynamic programme of exhibitions and events, an award-winning programme for families and children and a bustling café serving delicious homemade meals.

8: The Royal Albert Docks

Location: 3-4 The Colonnades, Liverpool L3 4AA

What to hashtag: #royalalbertdocks

Designed by Jesse Hartley and Philip Hardwick, it was opened in 1846, and was the first structure in Britain to be built from cast iron, brick and stone, with no structural wood. As a result, it was the first non-combustible warehouse system in the world.

9: The Anglican Cathedral

Location: St James Mt, Liverpool L1 7AZ

What to hashtag: #anglicalcathedralliverpool

Liverpool Cathedral is the largest cathedral and religious building in Britain and the eighth largest church in the world. It is also one of the world’s tallest non-spired church buildings and the fourth-tallest structure in the city of Liverpool.

10: St. Lukes Bombed Out Church

Location: Leece St, Liverpool L1 2TR

What to Hashtag: #bombedoutchurch