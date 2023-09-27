Register
Interactive map reveals all Liverpool takeaways with zero star food hygiene ratings

The map shows the food hygiene ratings of all the takeaways in close proximity to where you are.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
A live interactive map now reveals all of Liverpool’s worst-rated takeaways.

The map shows the food hygiene ratings of all the takeaways in close proximity to where you are. Simply click the locator icon, and choose a category such as Kebab, Fish & Chips or Chinese.

Created by Pantry and Larder, map data is updated every 24 hours with a combination of official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data and Google My Business restaurant categories.

The map shows the food hygiene ratings of all the takeaways in close proximity to where you are. Photo: Pantry and LarderThe map shows the food hygiene ratings of all the takeaways in close proximity to where you are. Photo: Pantry and Larder
With zero-star rated establishments labelled in black and five-star rated eateries in green, it is easy to quickly see which restaurants impressed or failed to impress inspectors.

According to data by Pantry and Larder (correct as of September 25, 2023) the worst performing category was fish and chips takeaways, chinese takeaways and pizza takeaways.

