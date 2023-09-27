The map shows the food hygiene ratings of all the takeaways in close proximity to where you are.

A live interactive map now reveals all of Liverpool’s worst-rated takeaways.

The map shows the food hygiene ratings of all the takeaways in close proximity to where you are. Simply click the locator icon, and choose a category such as Kebab, Fish & Chips or Chinese.

Created by Pantry and Larder, map data is updated every 24 hours with a combination of official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data and Google My Business restaurant categories.

The map shows the food hygiene ratings of all the takeaways in close proximity to where you are. Photo: Pantry and Larder

With zero-star rated establishments labelled in black and five-star rated eateries in green, it is easy to quickly see which restaurants impressed or failed to impress inspectors.