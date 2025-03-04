The detached house in Thistledown Drive in Hightown is spread over three floors and is on the market with Purple Bricks for £750,000.

It’s literally picture picture perfect and you could move in without having to lift a finger.

It has a beautiful garden, ideal for sitting out and enjoying the weather on a summer’s day.

It also has a family dining room, a living room and study, a family bathroom, a cloak and utility room. The master bedroom also has an en suite and dressing room, while another bedroom has an en suite and walk in wardrobe. Spread out across three floors, the house promises "spacious living".

On its website, Purplebricks said: "Welcome to Thistledown Drive, a stunning modern detached family home located in the desirable area of Liverpool, Merseyside, L38. This beautifully designed property offers spacious living across three floors, providing ample room for a growing family while combining contemporary style with practical functionality."

Join us for a look around.

