John Lewis Liverpool: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day opening hours for 2023
Opening times will be a little different in the run up to New Year's Day.
John Lewis Liverpool will close its door on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, providing a two day break for its staff over the festive period.
The popular department store will also operate shorter hours on Christmas Eve, opening from 10.00am until 4.00pm.
Normal opening hours will return on December 27, however, opening times will be a little different in the lead up to New Year's Day.
John Lewis Liverpool ONE festive opening hours
- Christmas Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm.
- Christmas Day: Closed.
- Boxing Day: Closed.
- December 27: 10.00am - 8.00pm.
- December 28: 10.00am - 8.00pm.
- December 29: 9.00am - 8.00pm.
- December 30: 9:00am - 8:00pm.
- New Year's Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm.
The store is usually open on New Year's Day, however, may operate shorter hours.