Here are 24 incredible things that need to be added to your 'must do' list if you're headed to Liverpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool is home to beautiful artwork, unique monuments, historic pubs and spectacular green spaces. But, with so much to choose from, it can be hard to visit everything.

To give you a helping hand, we have created a ‘bucket list’ of some of the most iconic Liverpool monuments, parks and events that you need to experience - whether you're new to the city or lived here all your life.