Here are the 16 best places to visit for a wonderful festive experience this Christmas, according to The Times.

It may only be November, but Christmas trees are popping up around Liverpool and gingerbread lattes are back on coffee shop menus.

Liverpool's Christmas market returns in under two weeks, and it seems that others agree that it makes for a pretty good day out, with The Times naming it one of the best festive markets around.

Sixteen markets around the UK are featured in The Times' latest Christmas Market guide, featuring wooden stalls and the sweet smell of mulled wine.

With twinkling fairy lights and beautiful crafts made by independent creatives, here are the Christmas markets you need to visit this year.

1 . Winchester, Hampshire First on the list is Winchester's Christmas market, which takes place at Winchester Cathedral’s Inner Close - a truly beautiful festive experience. Photo: Song_about_summer - stock.adobe.

2 . Cardiff, Wales Next is Cardiff, which features 70 stalls and the goods of local independents and creatives. Photo: Swellphotography - stock.adobe.com

3 . Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire Home to the Duke of Marlborough, Blenheim Palace's Great Court will be turned into a magical Christmas market featuring wooden stalls and pretty lights. Photo: Getty Images