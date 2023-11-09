Liverpool and Chester named among UK's best Christmas markets - full list
Here are the 16 best places to visit for a wonderful festive experience this Christmas, according to The Times.
It may only be November, but Christmas trees are popping up around Liverpool and gingerbread lattes are back on coffee shop menus.
Liverpool's Christmas market returns in under two weeks, and it seems that others agree that it makes for a pretty good day out, with The Times naming it one of the best festive markets around.
Sixteen markets around the UK are featured in The Times' latest Christmas Market guide, featuring wooden stalls and the sweet smell of mulled wine.
With twinkling fairy lights and beautiful crafts made by independent creatives, here are the Christmas markets you need to visit this year.