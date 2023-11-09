Register
Liverpool and Chester named among UK's best Christmas markets - full list

Here are the 16 best places to visit for a wonderful festive experience this Christmas, according to The Times.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:12 GMT

It may only be November, but Christmas trees are popping up around Liverpool and gingerbread lattes are back on coffee shop menus.

Liverpool's Christmas market returns in under two weeks, and it seems that others agree that it makes for a pretty good day out, with The Times naming it one of the best festive markets around.

Sixteen markets around the UK are featured in The Times' latest Christmas Market guide, featuring wooden stalls and the sweet smell of mulled wine.

With twinkling fairy lights and beautiful crafts made by independent creatives, here are the Christmas markets you need to visit this year.

First on the list is Winchester's Christmas market, which takes place at Winchester Cathedral’s Inner Close - a truly beautiful festive experience.

1. Winchester, Hampshire

First on the list is Winchester's Christmas market, which takes place at Winchester Cathedral's Inner Close - a truly beautiful festive experience.

Next is Cardiff, which features 70 stalls and the goods of local independents and creatives.

2. Cardiff, Wales

Next is Cardiff, which features 70 stalls and the goods of local independents and creatives.

Home to the Duke of Marlborough, Blenheim Palace's Great Court will be turned into a magical Christmas market featuring wooden stalls and pretty lights.

3. Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

Home to the Duke of Marlborough, Blenheim Palace's Great Court will be turned into a magical Christmas market featuring wooden stalls and pretty lights.

Next up is Birmingham, home to the biggest German market outside Germany and Austria.

4. Birmingham, Midlands

Next up is Birmingham, home to the biggest German market outside Germany and Austria.

