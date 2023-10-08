Register
Liverpool and Manchester named among best cities in the UK - full top 10 list

The annual Reader’s Choice Awards shine a light on the best places around the world.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST

Liverpool has been named one of the best cities in the UK.

Condé Nast Travellerasked its readers to name their favourite UK cities to come up with a list of the best in the UK. The annual Reader’s Choice Awards shine a light on the best places around the world and the best UK cities can now be revealed, with each place given a percentage score representing overall average levels of satisfaction.

But where does Liverpool rank and which UK city was handed the number one spot?

Below is the full top ten list, let us know if you agree with the rankings.

Cardiff takes the number one spot, with its ‘exciting independent restaurants, buzzy bars and up-and-coming neighbourhoods’. It has a score of 86.84.

1. Cardiff

London takes second place, with a score of 86.44. The capital city is a ‘thriving hub of 32 boroughs’.

2. London

At number three is Edinburgh, for its festival and varied architecture, with a score of 86.38.

3. Edinburgh

Manchester places at number four, with a score of 85.36. The city continues to impress with its vibrant nightlife and range of eateries.

4. Manchester

