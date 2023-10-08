Liverpool and Manchester named among best cities in the UK - full top 10 list
The annual Reader’s Choice Awards shine a light on the best places around the world.
Liverpool has been named one of the best cities in the UK.
Condé Nast Travellerasked its readers to name their favourite UK cities to come up with a list of the best in the UK. The annual Reader’s Choice Awards shine a light on the best places around the world and the best UK cities can now be revealed, with each place given a percentage score representing overall average levels of satisfaction.
But where does Liverpool rank and which UK city was handed the number one spot?
Below is the full top ten list, let us know if you agree with the rankings.