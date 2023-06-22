“Imagine waking up to the tranquillity of the surroundings every day.”

This charming riverside house in Liverpool is on the market for the bargain price of £140,000. The two-bed terraced house is located in Dingle, offering views down the street of the tranquil River Mersey, close to Sefton Park and with excellent transport links to the city centre.

Atlas Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: ”This delightful property offers an excellent opportunity for first-time buyers, boasting a lovely, well-presented family home in a quiet residential area.

“This property offers more than just a beautiful interior. It also offers picturesque views down the street, capturing the charm of the riverside promenade. Imagine waking up to the tranquillity of the surroundings every day.“ Location is key, and this property doesn’t disappoint. With excellent transport links, you’ll find Brunswick Station just a 5-minute walk away, providing easy access to various destinations.

“Direct bus links to the airport ensure hassle-free travel. Additionally, the Baltic Triangle and Liverpool City Centre are just a short 7-minute drive away, offering a plethora of dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences.”

Let’s take a look inside the property.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Elswick Street, Dingle L8

Price: Offers over £140,000

Agent: Atlas Estate Agents

Contact: 0151 727 2469

2 . Living/Dining Room “The reception room is ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests.”

3 . Kitchen The light and airy kitchen, on the first floor, is “perfect for culinary creations.”

4 . Landing “The accommodation is arranged over two floors, offering ample space for comfortable living.”

