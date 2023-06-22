Register
Liverpool bargain property: ‘Charming’ riverside 2-bed terraced close to Sefton Park on market for £140k

“Imagine waking up to the tranquillity of the surroundings every day.”

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This charming riverside house in Liverpool is on the market for the bargain price of £140,000. The two-bed terraced house is located in Dingle, offering views down the street of the tranquil River Mersey, close to Sefton Park and with excellent transport links to the city centre.

Atlas Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: ”This delightful property offers an excellent opportunity for first-time buyers, boasting a lovely, well-presented family home in a quiet residential area.

“This property offers more than just a beautiful interior. It also offers picturesque views down the street, capturing the charm of the riverside promenade. Imagine waking up to the tranquillity of the surroundings every day.“ Location is key, and this property doesn’t disappoint. With excellent transport links, you’ll find Brunswick Station just a 5-minute walk away, providing easy access to various destinations.

“Direct bus links to the airport ensure hassle-free travel. Additionally, the Baltic Triangle and Liverpool City Centre are just a short 7-minute drive away, offering a plethora of dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences.”

Let’s take a look inside the property.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Elswick Street, Dingle L8

Price: Offers over £140,000

Agent: Atlas Estate Agents

Contact: 0151 727 2469

This cute two-bed terraced house next to the River Mersey and close to Sefton Park has gone on the market in Liverpool for just £140k. Let’s take a look inside

1. For sale in Liverpool

“The reception room is ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests.”

2. Living/Dining Room

The light and airy kitchen, on the first floor, is “perfect for culinary creations.”

3. Kitchen

“The accommodation is arranged over two floors, offering ample space for comfortable living.”

4. Landing

