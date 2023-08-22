Liverpool city centre’s best hotels according to Google reviews
Whether you’re after a luxury stay or a simple room, we’ve got you covered.
Liverpool is a popular choice for weekends away, whether you’re celebrating a stag do or fancy a romantic getaway.
Whether you want to stay in a luxury hotel or you’re just looking a simple room to eat and sleep in, the city centre is full of great options. But, which ones are the best?
We’ve created a list of nine of the ‘best’ hotel options in the city centre, using Google reviews. Each hotel featured has a Google rating of 4.6 star or higher, and at least 200 reviews.
So, without further ado, here (in no particular order) are nine of the highest rated* hotels in Liverpool’s buzzing city centre.
*Please note, we have not included holiday rentals. Example price listed is for Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 13 2023.