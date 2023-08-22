Register
Liverpool city centre’s best hotels according to Google reviews

Whether you’re after a luxury stay or a simple room, we’ve got you covered.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

Liverpool is a popular choice for weekends away, whether you’re celebrating a stag do or fancy a romantic getaway.

Whether you want to stay in a luxury hotel or you’re just looking a simple room to eat and sleep in, the city centre is full of great options. But, which ones are the best?

We’ve created a list of nine of the ‘best’ hotel options in the city centre, using Google reviews. Each hotel featured has a Google rating of 4.6 star or higher, and at least 200 reviews.

So, without further ado, here (in no particular order) are nine of the highest rated* hotels in Liverpool’s buzzing city centre.

*Please note, we have not included holiday rentals. Example price listed is for Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 13 2023.

The Titanic Hotel is a 4-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.6 from 3,355 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £203 for two adults.

1. Titanic Hotel, Stanley Dock L3 0AN

The Titanic Hotel is a 4-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.6 from 3,355 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £203 for two adults. Photo: Stanley Dock Properties

The Resident is a 4-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.7 from 1,230 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £153 for two adults.

2. The Resident, Seel Street L1 4AU

The Resident is a 4-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.7 from 1,230 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £153 for two adults. Photo: The Resident Liverpool via Google Street View

Staycity is a 3-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.6 from 881 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £170 for two adults.

3. Staycity Aparthotels, Drury Lane L2 0PH

Staycity is a 3-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.6 from 881 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £170 for two adults. Photo: Google Street View

Premier Inn is a 3-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.6 from 266 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £185 for two adults.

4. Premier Inn, Bolton Street L3 5LX

Premier Inn is a 3-star hotel. It has a Google rating of 4.6 from 266 reviews. Staying for one night (Saturday, August 12) would cost from £185 for two adults. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP

