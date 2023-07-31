It is situated on a prestigious, tree lined road.

Take a look at this extravagant Merseyside home, on the market for £1,250,000.

The impressive property has been fully renovated and modernised throughout with a feel of luxury, featuring four large bedrooms, a hot tub and more.

Marketed by Ewe Move, the property description on Rightmove reads: “Situated on a prestigious tree lined road and highly sought after part of Freshfield plus a stone throw from the National Trust, Red Squirrel Reserve and sandy beaches, so whether you are an avid walker, cyclist or jogger, you are going to love it here!

“This fantastic, four bed detached house is sat on a generous sized plot and has been fully modernised and extended by the current owners to now offer a stylish home that is ideal for modern family life, with a stunning open plan kitchen diner and family room, private landscaped rear garden ideal for complete R&R or even entertaining family, friends and plenty of versatile living spaces within.”

