Liverpool dream property: Futuristic 5-bed home in Woolton has huge garden to enjoy hot summer days
This ‘beautiful’ modern home with five bedrooms and a huge garden is up for sale in a sought-after Liverpool neighbourhood.
This ultra modern five-bed property has gone on the market in a sought-after Liverpool neighbourhood for £633,000. The “beautiful” home, a lot of which is open plan and also features three bathrooms, has a huge garden and patio perfect to relax in on hot summer days.
Lavelle Estates, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “[We] are proud to introduce to the market this beautiful and modern five bedroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of the highly sought after neighbourhood in Liverpool, Woolton, L25.
“The property has recently been extended and completely renovated throughout and enjoys generous living proportions with 4000 sq. ft. of private, outdoor space.”
Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
LOCATION: Cambrian Way, Woolton L25
PRICE: Offers over £633,000
AGENT: Lavelle Estates
CONTACT: 0151 372 2033