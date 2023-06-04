This ‘beautiful’ modern home with five bedrooms and a huge garden is up for sale in a sought-after Liverpool neighbourhood.

This ultra modern five-bed property has gone on the market in a sought-after Liverpool neighbourhood for £633,000. The “beautiful” home, a lot of which is open plan and also features three bathrooms, has a huge garden and patio perfect to relax in on hot summer days.

Lavelle Estates , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “[We] are proud to introduce to the market this beautiful and modern five bedroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of the highly sought after neighbourhood in Liverpool, Woolton, L25.

“The property has recently been extended and completely renovated throughout and enjoys generous living proportions with 4000 sq. ft. of private, outdoor space.”

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Cambrian Way, Woolton L25

PRICE: Offers over £633,000

CONTACT: 0151 372 2033

2 . Kitchen “The kitchen features a bespoke range of matte black flush base and wall units with brass trims, 1.5 sink and faucet, and a 30mm top of the range quartz countertop and backsplash, and waterfall edge 6 stool island with extra storage space.”

3 . Sitting Area The open plan kitchen, living and dining area is bathed in sunlight during the day and offers professionally designed interior and exterior lighting for use at night.

4 . Dining Area “The dining area is featured to the right of the media wall overlooking the patio/garden through three extra tall toughened laminated windows easily seating 10-12 guests.”

