Liverpool dream property for sale: Grade II listed townhouse near Crosby beach ‘oozes character and charm’

“This property is absolutely stunning and oozes character and charm throughout” - Grade II listed townhouse near Crosby up for sale

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a historic townhouse by the sea, this could be the property for you - if you can afford the price tag. This beautiful Grade II listed family home has gone on the market in the sought-after area of Blundellsands for £895,000.

Michael Moon Estate Agents, who are marketing the stunning home, said in their listing on Zoopla: “This stunning Grade II listed townhouse style home has undergone a full head-to-toe renovation by its current owners and has been finished to an impeccable standard throughout.

“This property is absolutely stunning and oozes character and charm throughout. Located on one of the most sought after roads in Blundellsands; within the vicinity are plenty of shops, bars, restaurants and transport links.

“Crosby Beach is a short distance away and there are also a handful of great independent and community schools nearby.”

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Warren Road, Crosby, Liverpool L23

Price: £895,000

Agent: Michael Moon

Contact: 0151 924 1000

This dream Liverpool property has gone on the market for just under £900,000. Located in Crosby, it oozes charm and character throughout.

1. Exterior

The beauty and charm of the property is immediately evident upon stepping inside the inviting entrance hall.

2. Entrance Hall

The dining area is surrounded by soothing views of the property’s garden. Imagine enjoying breakfast on a sunny Sunday morning with the family here.

3. Dining Area

The modern, airy kitchen looks like it would be the perfect place for culinary creations or relaxing with a morning coffee.

4. Kitchen

