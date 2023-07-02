Liverpool dream property for sale: Grade II listed townhouse near Crosby beach ‘oozes character and charm’
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a historic townhouse by the sea, this could be the property for you - if you can afford the price tag. This beautiful Grade II listed family home has gone on the market in the sought-after area of Blundellsands for £895,000.
Michael Moon Estate Agents, who are marketing the stunning home, said in their listing on Zoopla: “This stunning Grade II listed townhouse style home has undergone a full head-to-toe renovation by its current owners and has been finished to an impeccable standard throughout.
“This property is absolutely stunning and oozes character and charm throughout. Located on one of the most sought after roads in Blundellsands; within the vicinity are plenty of shops, bars, restaurants and transport links.
“Crosby Beach is a short distance away and there are also a handful of great independent and community schools nearby.”
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Warren Road, Crosby, Liverpool L23
Price: £895,000
Agent: Michael Moon
Contact: 0151 924 1000